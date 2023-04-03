 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Chad Stahelsk: John Wick 5 future possible
Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

Chad Stahelski weighed in on growing calls on John Wick: Chapter 5.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, the director said, “It’s very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘We want more’ and it’s not just a cash grab. It’s legitimately the audience wants more."

He added, “I think we all need that little bit of time to go, ‘Whew. Let’s see what’s next.’ … If Keanu and I, a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, ‘Yep, we’ll never do another one of those,’ and then all of a sudden go, ‘Yeah, but I got an idea,’ we’re open to it.”

The director's remarks were in sync with the franchise producer Basil Iwanyk.

During an interview with Indiewire, Iwanyk said, “Just on a personal level, we can’t break up the band yet,” Iwanyk said. “If the movie does really well, and people love it, and if there’s a germ of idea, we’ll entertain it.

We’re so far away from that. I’m not saying there will be a sequel by any stretch, but if there is a world where we can find a story, we’ll explore that.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos
Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees

Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees
Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’ video

King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’
‘My Neighbor Totoro’ emerges as big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbor Totoro’ emerges as big winner at Olivier awards