Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

Chad Stahelski weighed in on growing calls on John Wick: Chapter 5.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, the director said, “It’s very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘We want more’ and it’s not just a cash grab. It’s legitimately the audience wants more."

He added, “I think we all need that little bit of time to go, ‘Whew. Let’s see what’s next.’ … If Keanu and I, a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, ‘Yep, we’ll never do another one of those,’ and then all of a sudden go, ‘Yeah, but I got an idea,’ we’re open to it.”

The director's remarks were in sync with the franchise producer Basil Iwanyk.

During an interview with Indiewire, Iwanyk said, “Just on a personal level, we can’t break up the band yet,” Iwanyk said. “If the movie does really well, and people love it, and if there’s a germ of idea, we’ll entertain it.

We’re so far away from that. I’m not saying there will be a sequel by any stretch, but if there is a world where we can find a story, we’ll explore that.”