Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene

Zoë Winters has recently opened up about her inspiration for her character’s terrible news anchor audition tape in the latest episode of Succession.



Winters, who plays Kerry in the HBO drama, was seen auditioning for the newsreader in the new episode.

In an interview with Variety, Winters said, “We went into a real newsroom, so we had a whole set-up, prompter, multiple cameras and screens – and it was really fun.”

Elaborating on how she prepped for the scene, the actress revealed, “I had watched Tomi Lahren and Laura Ingraham, and tried to collect a number of ideas.

For the unversed, Lahren and Ingraham are both prominent conservative commentators on Fox.

Winters remarked, “I watched a lot of Laura Ingraham when the camera cuts, mistreating people, getting different information in her ear than she is from the prompter.”

The actress further stated, “Tomi Lahren has this very loud, heightened, fast way of presenting. I just took little bits and pieces from conservative political commentators.”

“I didn’t want her to be good. I wanted her to be trying,” she added.