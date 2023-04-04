Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez got candid about her first encounter with the Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish model and influencer, 29, gushed that she thought her now-boyfriend Ronaldo, 38, was “so handsome” when they first met that she felt “embarrassed to look at him.”

Georgina first met Ronaldo in 2016 when she was working as a shop assistant in the Gucci store in Madrid.

The influencer told The Sun, “he’s such a handsome man,” as she began recalling their first encounter.

“When I saw him, he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach.”

Back in 2020, Georgina gushed over their first chance meeting, saying that it made her “fall in love at first sight.”

Georgina also claimed the feeling was mutual following their meeting in a previous interview with Italy's ELLE magazine.

“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event.”

“It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” she revealed.

Georgina and Ronaldo went public with their relationship the following year. The couple now shares two children together, as well as Ronaldo’s three other kids.