 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez got candid about her first encounter with the Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish model and influencer, 29, gushed that she thought her now-boyfriend Ronaldo, 38, was “so handsome” when they first met that she felt “embarrassed to look at him.”

Georgina first met Ronaldo in 2016 when she was working as a shop assistant in the Gucci store in Madrid.

The influencer told The Sun, “he’s such a handsome man,” as she began recalling their first encounter.

“When I saw him, he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach.”

Back in 2020, Georgina gushed over their first chance meeting, saying that it made her “fall in love at first sight.”

Georgina also claimed the feeling was mutual following their meeting in a previous interview with Italy's ELLE magazine.

“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event.”

“It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” she revealed.

Georgina and Ronaldo went public with their relationship the following year. The couple now shares two children together, as well as Ronaldo’s three other kids.

More From Entertainment:

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military
Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June
Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination

Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination
Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene

Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene
Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral
‘The Cult of Elon’ documentary to debut in April

‘The Cult of Elon’ documentary to debut in April

Ridley Scott’s Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Napoleon' to release in November

Ridley Scott’s Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Napoleon' to release in November
Chris Hemsworth teases high octane action in first 'Extraction 2' trailer

Chris Hemsworth teases high octane action in first 'Extraction 2' trailer
Amy Robach roots for daughter's concert sans T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach roots for daughter's concert sans T.J. Holmes