Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation

King Charles III will officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in the historic ceremony on May 6.

The title of Queen Consort Camilla, who was previously the Duchess of Cornwall, is also expected to change following the coronation. 

Charles III became monarch following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death last year in September. The landmark event will mark a symbolic celebration of the British monarch's new reign.

Camilla Parker-Bowles was made the Duchess of Cornwall after marrying Charles (then Prince of Wales ) in 2005. The King's second wife decided not to use the Princess of Wales title, which had been used by his ex-wife Princess Diana.

She became the Queen consort after her husband inherited the throne. The title was originally known as the “Princess consort” but the late Queen used her big event to reveal her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen consort when Charles becomes King.

Camilla will not become the monarch because the throne can only be inherited. This means that members who are married into the royal family cannot take the throne.

Traditionally, the wife of a reigning king is given the title of the Queen consort. She is crowned and anointed at the coronation ceremony. The Queen consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of the government. She also does not see official state papers or hold official audiences.

There are reports that Camilla’s title could potentially change while her husband is officially declared and crowned as the monarch.

Previously, when Charles and Camilla married, it was announced that she would use the title HRH The Princess Consort when her husband accedes to the throne. This means that Camilla could potentially be known as “Queen” instead of Queen Consort, the title she currently holds.

It has been confirmed that the ceremony will involve the coronation of both Charles and Camilla, who will be crowned alongside each other.

“Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony,” the royal website reads.

