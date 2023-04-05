 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa's fans react to her 'Mermaid' role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Dua Lipas fans react to her Mermaid role in Greta Gerwigs Barbie
Dua Lipa's fans react to her 'Mermaid' role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa has sparked fans reaction after introducing her first ever Hollywood role in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie.

The singer, who will be playing a mermaid in the movie turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared an epic poster of herself dressed up as a mermaid Barbie, featuring her perfect abs.

Lipa 27, sported a bright blue wig, a strapless metallic bra top, and matching bottoms.

"This Barbie is a mermaid!! #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie," she captioned the pic.

The Levitating singer might be recording the theme song for Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which will release in theatres this summer.

Soon after the poster came out, fan of the singer turned to Twitter to shower their blessing in the singer. 

The upcoming movie revolves around Robbie in the titular role, who after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts
Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

King Charles coronation: Harry, Meghan likely to confirm attendance after Biden's call?

King Charles coronation: Harry, Meghan likely to confirm attendance after Biden's call?
In telephonic conversation, Biden tells King Charles he won't be attending his coronation

In telephonic conversation, Biden tells King Charles he won't be attending his coronation

Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral

Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral
King Charles told Prince Harry beloved Gan-Gan was 'confined' to her bed video

King Charles told Prince Harry beloved Gan-Gan was 'confined' to her bed
Prince Harry regrets not being friends with 'spare' Princess Margaret

Prince Harry regrets not being friends with 'spare' Princess Margaret
Prince Harry felt 'pity' for 'total stranger' Princess Margaret video

Prince Harry felt 'pity' for 'total stranger' Princess Margaret

King Charles friend gave Prince Harry 'wink' over underground drugs room video

King Charles friend gave Prince Harry 'wink' over underground drugs room
Jennifer Lopez talks on basics of healthy lifestyle, self-care

Jennifer Lopez talks on basics of healthy lifestyle, self-care