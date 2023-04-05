 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Shrek 5 & Donkey spinoff inches closer
'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer

Despicable Me filmmaker Chris Meledandri hinted that the Shrek original cast would return for the fifth instalment and a spinoff film on Donkey.

During an interview with Variety, Illumination's CEO said that DreamWorks Animation is eyeing a Shrek franchise reboot beginning with Shrek 5 while also working hard to secure the original voice cast of the iconic characters, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

"We anticipate the cast coming back," Meledandri added.

"Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," he added. "And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that," the filmmaker said.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo
Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return
Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in

Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in
Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'

Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation
Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role

Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role
Prince Harry ‘made sure US knew’ about drug use: Insider video

Prince Harry ‘made sure US knew’ about drug use: Insider
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source video

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source
King Charles coronation: All you need to know about historic accession

King Charles coronation: All you need to know about historic accession
King Charles’ Coronation invitation has a sweet tribute to late Queen

King Charles’ Coronation invitation has a sweet tribute to late Queen
King Charles dismisses all predictions of his abdication before coronation

King Charles dismisses all predictions of his abdication before coronation
Prince George’s role at Coronation of King Charles finally revealed video

Prince George’s role at Coronation of King Charles finally revealed