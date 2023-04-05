'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer

Despicable Me filmmaker Chris Meledandri hinted that the Shrek original cast would return for the fifth instalment and a spinoff film on Donkey.

During an interview with Variety, Illumination's CEO said that DreamWorks Animation is eyeing a Shrek franchise reboot beginning with Shrek 5 while also working hard to secure the original voice cast of the iconic characters, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

"We anticipate the cast coming back," Meledandri added.

"Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," he added. "And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that," the filmmaker said.