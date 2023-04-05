Princess Kate leaves chairman of retail giant in stitches with a joke

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton shared a joke with the chairman of a retail giant during a visit to a store in Buckinghamshire, last month.

The Princess of Wales chatted with Richard Walker in the frozen food aisle. The two discussed his upcoming plans to climb Mt Everest.



In a new clip, posted to Richard's Instagram account, Princess Kate appeared joking, saying: "So that's why you're looking super fit!"

Richard said: "We were exactly the sort of people you hear about who have no business being on the mountain."

Kate said: "Love that!"

It is to mention here that the trip was part of Kate's new business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Iceland were honoured with a visit from the royal as part of her continuous bid to try and improve early years development.

Prince Kate has attracted massive praise for her people-friendly gestures and social activities as she love to ease suffering of the people with her kind nature and sweet behaviour.