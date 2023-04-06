 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Dark comedy 'Outcome' starring Keanu Reeves lands at Apple

John Wick: Chapter 4 protagonist Keanu Reeves and filmmaker Jonah Hill are collaborating on a dark Hollywood story, Outcome.

The film, co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods has been picked by Apple Original Films.

Outcome will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must confront his murky past to overcome his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip.

Hill, who also stars in the film, will also produce Outcome with Matt Dines, his partner at their Strong Baby banner, along with the company’s Ali Goodwin. The project will be an Apple Studios production.

The cherry on top is that Reeves is currently at a career peak. Wick 4 opened to a franchise best $73.5 million at the domestic box office and is also one the best film openings of Reeves’ career.

Outcome keeps Apple in the Hill business as it continues to stack its movie portfolio with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Hill and Apple Original Films are also working on Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, to be directed by Scorsese, with Hill starring and producing with Dines and Goodwin under Strong Baby.

