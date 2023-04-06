 
‘School of Rock’ cast will reunite on 20th anniversary, confirms Jack Black

Jack sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview where he spoke about the film
Veteran actor Jack Black reveals that the cast behind the fan-favourite movie School of Rock will be coming together for the film’s 20th anniversary.

Jack sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview where he spoke about the film: “All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30. We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

Jack played the role of Dewey Finn who is a struggling guitarist that puts together a group of young musicians while working as a substitute teacher at a prep school. Stars such as Joan Cusack and Sarah Silverman also starred in the film along with Miranda Cosgrove from iCarly.

