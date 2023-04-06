 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
DWDeutsche Welle

Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Agnès Godard opened up about her success in a male-dominated profession.

During an interview with The New York Times, the French cinematographer said, “I thought it was funny because the film was about all these men,” adding, “It was kind of ironic. I was smiling a bit. It wasn’t revenge. But it was funny.” But the milestone moment didn’t generate any headlines. “At the time, nobody mentioned it.”

The veteran filmmaker reflected on tough times for women professionals in the industry over 30 years ago.

“There were some difficulties sometimes,” Godard added.

“People thought maybe we weren’t as capable because we were ‘weak’ or ‘fragile.’ I guess when you do this kind of job, you need to have a very strong conviction about it. Sometimes it’s difficult. But if you find it, you’ll find the strength to get through it.”

In 2001, Godard bagged the Césare Award for Best Cinematography as she became the first woman to get it alone.

