 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip was 'aloof', barely saw King Charles during 'first years of life'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about King Charles III’s lack of attachment to his father, Prince Philip.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex insinuates his father was greatly ignored by his parents due to their professional commitments and Royal duties.

He pens: “When he was five or six, Granny left him, went off on a royal tour lasting several months, and when she returned, she offered him a firm handshake. Which may have been more than he ever got from Grandpa.”

Speaking about Prince Philip, Harry adds: “Indeed, Grandpa was so aloof, so busy traveling and working, he barely saw Pa for the first several years of his life.”

More From Entertainment:

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'

Donald Glover gets candid on having imposter syndrome as writer on '30 Rock'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': John Leguizamo says 'Hello No' to watching the movie

Matt Damon reveals he met his wife Luciana '20 years' ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Matt Damon reveals he met his wife Luciana '20 years' ago on Jimmy Fallon show
Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out

Zayn Malik gets new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out
King Charles' latest move can put an end to monarchy says royal expert

King Charles' latest move can put an end to monarchy says royal expert

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much' video

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much'
Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question' video

Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?
Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce

Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce
King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages video

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages
King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’ video

King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH video

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH