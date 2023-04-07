 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner pals hopeful she will reunite with Travis Scott: ‘Love is still there’

Web Desk

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Kylie Jenner’s friends are very hopeful that the reality TV star and Travis Scott will soon reconcile their romance as they believe “love is still there” in their relationship.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said that close pals of the Kylie Cosmetics owner think she and the rapper will “find their way back to each other again.”

“Kylie’s friends genuinely don’t believe that her and Travis are done for good. They’ve always had an on-and-off relationship, so this is nothing new to them,” the insider said.

“They truly feel like the love is still there and that they’ll find their way back to each other again,” the source added.

The Kardashians star and the Highest in the Room rapper, who are parents to two kids, dated on and off between 2017 and late 2022.

However, despite calling their romance off, they remained dutiful co-parents to their daughter Stormi and son Aire.

“They’re always in constant communication and Travis is likely going to spend Easter with Kylie and the kids,” the insider shared.

“They have a great coparenting relationship, but her friends feel like their bond goes way deeper than that. They definitely haven’t given up hope on them reconciling and feel like it’s just a matter of time.”

