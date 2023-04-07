 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Emily Ratajkowski not in 'serious relationship' with Harry Styles: 'No-strings-attached fun'

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski not in 'serious relationship' with Harry Styles: 'No-strings-attached fun'

Emily Ratajkowski has no intention to take her romance with Harry Styles to the next level despite dating him for months.

According to report by Radar Online, the Gone Girl star is “not looking for a husband. The vibe she gives out is very attractive to guys.”

“Emily doesn’t have any hang-ups when it comes to no-strings-attached fun,” the insider said of Ratajkowski, who has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric André, since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski sent the internet wild after she was spotted locking lips with the As It Was hitmaker in the streets of Toyko earlier this month.

“Emily’s only doing what men have been doing for centuries,” added the insider. “Guys are shocked at how she’s able to seduce them with her charms and then leave without much consideration for their feelings.”

