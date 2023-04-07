Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role

American singer-songwriter Lizzo is living her Star Wars dream, the 34-year-old recently revealed.

The rapper shared behind-the-scenes photos from her guest appearance on Season 3 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, whilst expressing how much being a part of the Star Wars galaxy meant to her.

The Grammy-winning artist plays the Duchess of Plazir-15, alongside her husband and counterpart Captain Bombardier, on episode 6 of the series.

In her Instagram post, Lizzo wrote that when “Mandalorian” creator and showrunner Jon Favreau offered her the role, “I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible,” she continued, “but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars.”

In the episode, Plazir’s royal couple task series leads Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to fix a droid problem on their planet.

Lizzo has been a fan of The Mandalorian for quite some time. In 2021, she shared a picture of herself dressed as Grogu for Halloween alongside the caption: “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*.’”

The Mandalorian is an American space Western television series created by Jon Favreau for the Disney+. It is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), and stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a solo bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect the Force-sensitive child Grogu. Starting in the third season, Katee Sackhoff also stars as Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, following her appearance in the second season.