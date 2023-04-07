 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Additionally, on the day that the tickets will go on sale, they will be releasing a live album
Additionally, on the day that the tickets will go on sale, they will be releasing a live album 

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer made the announcement on April 6th that they will be going on a world tour in 2023. They will also be releasing a new live album as well.

The tour will take off in North America on April 10th, starting with Uncasville at the Mohegan Sun Arena. After that, they will be hitting other major cities like Boston, New York, Minneapolis, Toronto and Phoenix. They will then end the North American leg of their tour with a show at The Kia Forum in California.

Though the tour will initially begin in South America, the dates for Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentina have not yet been announced. Additionally, on the day that the tickets will go on sale, they will be releasing a live album called The Feeling of Falling Upwards — Live from The Royal Albert Hall.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’
Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’
Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post

Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post
Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation video

Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation
Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures

Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’ video

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’
Camilla ‘absolutely terrified’ of becoming Queen: report video

Camilla ‘absolutely terrified’ of becoming Queen: report