5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer made the announcement on April 6th that they will be going on a world tour in 2023. They will also be releasing a new live album as well.

The tour will take off in North America on April 10th, starting with Uncasville at the Mohegan Sun Arena. After that, they will be hitting other major cities like Boston, New York, Minneapolis, Toronto and Phoenix. They will then end the North American leg of their tour with a show at The Kia Forum in California.

Though the tour will initially begin in South America, the dates for Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentina have not yet been announced. Additionally, on the day that the tickets will go on sale, they will be releasing a live album called The Feeling of Falling Upwards — Live from The Royal Albert Hall.