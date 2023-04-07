Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Marvel star (and future Ken doll) Simu Liu has released a new single, “Don’t.” The soul-stirring ballad was inspired by the hard times in his own life, Liu revealed on social media.

“This song was written for all of the hard times in my life where I have questioned my worth and felt like an imposter,” Liu wrote on Instagram.

“It is for every single person who ever has felt alone, different, heartbroken or hopeless. You are worthy. You belong. You matter.”

He added, “I had the experience of a lifetime working on this record with @88rising. Our journey together is just beginning. More to come soon!”

Liu is most loved for superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor recently performed live at the Juno Awards, where he sang an Avril Lavigne selection for Lavigne herself, and released a virtual duet with Riley Keough.

In addition, the actor released single “Hot Soup” as part of Shang-Chi: The Album.

Liu's latest movie One True Loves, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, arrives in theaters April 7, 2023. The actor also appears in Barbie as one of the many Ken dolls alongside Ryan Gosling.

