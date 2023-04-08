 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink achieves 400 million views with the track ‘Shut Down’

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

This is their 11th music video as a group to achieve the feat
This is their 11th music video as a group to achieve the feat

The K-pop band Blackpink has earned 400 million views on the music video for their hit track Shut Down on Youtube. This is their 11th music video as a group to achieve the feat.

Their other music videos that have also crossed the 400 million mark are Pink Venom, Ice Cream, Lovesick Girls, Kill This Love, How You Like That, As If It’s Your Last, Whistle, Playing With Fire, Boombayah and finally, DDU-DU DDU-DU.

The MV for Shut Down was originally released on September 16th, 2022 which means it took them around 6 months and 22 days to achieve the feat. Shut Down is a part of their latest comeback called Born Pink, for which Pink Venom is the title track.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source
Hugh Jackman praises ‘great friend’ Russell Crowe in new interview

Hugh Jackman praises ‘great friend’ Russell Crowe in new interview
Maggie Rogers announces that she will sell her tour tickets at the box office

Maggie Rogers announces that she will sell her tour tickets at the box office
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘careers depend’ on attending King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘careers depend’ on attending King Charles coronation
'Euphoria' season 3 will reportedly have a five-year time jump

'Euphoria' season 3 will reportedly have a five-year time jump
Heather Graham speaks out on sexism in Hollywood

Heather Graham speaks out on sexism in Hollywood
Meghan Markle most likely to snub King Charles coronation but Prince Harry will attend

Meghan Markle most likely to snub King Charles coronation but Prince Harry will attend
'Star Wars', 'Euphoria' stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'

'Star Wars', 'Euphoria' stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'
Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Nike for partnering with transgender activist

Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Nike for partnering with transgender activist

'Star War' next film 'The Mandolorian's crossover?

'Star War' next film 'The Mandolorian's crossover?
Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis recalls her fan moment with Bob Dylan

Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis recalls her fan moment with Bob Dylan
Jeremy Renner joins family on amusement park trip, rides a motorized scooter

Jeremy Renner joins family on amusement park trip, rides a motorized scooter