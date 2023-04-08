 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
K-pop artist BamBam’s agency threatens legal actions against malicious comments

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

K-pop group GOT7 company will be taking legal action against the hate comments directed at member BamBam. He recently came under fire for his comments about a member of the group New Jeans, who is a minor.

The rapper claimed that he is a big fan of the young idol Haerin and later chose her as his ideal type. Fans grew upset at his comments since BamBam is 25 years old while Haerin is only 16.

Following the controversy, his agency released a statement claiming that they will be taking legal against certain individuals who have been circulating malicious comments and creating false news about the idol. 

They further added that they have collected evidence of these comments through regular monitoring and through the reports from GOT7’s fans.

