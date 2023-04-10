 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism

Monday Apr 10, 2023

Debi Mazar sent love to her longtime friend Madonna as she continuously receives hate on internet over her physical appearance.

Speaking to Page Six, the Goodfellas star said the tip on survive in this day and age where everybody has an “opinion” is to really not hear the “noise.”

“I don’t pay attention to any of it,” the actor said. “I think Madonna is beautiful and I don’t pay attention to what people say about me or about anybody.”

She added, “Everyone [on the internet] has an opinion these days and the only way really to survive, only the strong survive, is not to hear all the noise.”

“I think Madonna is beautiful,” she said.

After receiving backlash over 2023 Grammys’ appearance, the Material Girl hitmaker slammed the haters on her Instagram account back in February.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous,” the Queen of Pop penned.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she added.

