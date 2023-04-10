 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart received a sweet tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer on the occasion of her 33rd birthday on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the screenwriter dropped a snap of the Twilight star featuring her sitting on a carpet with a glass of wine while her dog sat in her lap.

In her loving note, Meyer penned, "Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday! Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA."

"Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power," she added.

"I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love."

Before concluding her aww-worthy message, Meyer wrote, "Some might say that's too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much."

Stewart and Meyer got engaged in November 2021 after they were sighted publically in 2019. The news of their engagement was broken by the actor at Howard Stern show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine
Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism video

Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart
Brooklyn, Nicola quash feud rumours by celebrating wedding anniversary with David, Victoria

Brooklyn, Nicola quash feud rumours by celebrating wedding anniversary with David, Victoria

Taylor Swift fans uncover hints of Joe Alwyn split during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans uncover hints of Joe Alwyn split during Eras Tour
'Super Mario' movie hops to a huge N. American opening

'Super Mario' movie hops to a huge N. American opening
Kim Kardashian highlights Donald Trump's order in favour of a 'broken man'

Kim Kardashian highlights Donald Trump's order in favour of a 'broken man'

People who will play historic roles at the heart of the Coronation Service announced

People who will play historic roles at the heart of the Coronation Service announced
Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

King Charles and Camilla to break royal tradition at coronation

King Charles and Camilla to break royal tradition at coronation

King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign

Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign