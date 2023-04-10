 
Monday Apr 10 2023
King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare

Monday Apr 10, 2023

King Charles coronation seating plans for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been disclosed and the royal couple will be seated ‘prominently’ if they attend.

The California-based family has received invitation for King Charles coronation, however, they have not yet confirmed whether they will attend.

Now, according to a report by Cheat Sheet, reports are emerging that if Meghan and Harry do so, they will be seated “prominently” during the ceremony.

The report further claims Harry and Meghan Markle will be seated “prominently” as King Charles wants his family to be seated together rather than in order of precedence.

The Cheat Sheet, per the Daily Beast, citing a source close to the monarch reported “Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan.

“Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently.”

