Lucasfilm president shares update on new 'Star Wars' movies

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed the newly unveiled three Star Wars films are "pretty far along" in development.

Speaking to IGN at Star Wars Celebration, the studio's head honcho said that new movies by Dave Filoni, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and James Mangold development is "pretty far along," adding, "These are things, as you can imagine, certainly looking at what Dave's been doing with Ahsoka, that'll be at least six, seven years building to what it is we're going to be doing in a movie."

She continued, "As far as Charmaine, we've been working on that for a couple years already. And with what Jim's doing, Jim and I, because we had the benefit of doing Indiana Jones together, there was a lot of discussion about what that story is. What's great about Jim, is he's a writer director, much like David is, so he can move that along at a pretty fast pace. So everything's kind of moving along. We may have a really nice situation where we have all of these things ready to go, and we can take our time figuring out when we make them."