King Charles appears to be tensed during first Easter church outing without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles seemed to be anxious and tensed during his first Easter church outing as the new monarch almost a year after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to a body language expert, the new monarch wanted to "hide away" as there was visible “tension” in his body language as he arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor this morning.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi James said, "The tension was visible in Charles's body language as he led the royals to their Easter service for the first time since his mother's death.”

"With his brows steepled in the part frown, he shoved one hand into his jacket pocket as though having a desire to hide away,” she added.

“And then he was wringing and clasping his hands in a gesture of some anxiety as he walked into the Chapel,” James noted.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined members of the royal family at Windsor Castle, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the dawn breaks on Sunday, the Charles and Camilla shared a meaningful image to their official Tweeter account, captioning, "Wishing all of our followers a Happy Easter."

