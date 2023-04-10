 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton appear together amid rift rumours

Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie joined Kate Middleton at the Easter Sunday service amid rumours of rift over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie attended the service with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie’s sister Beatrice was also in attendance as British royals gathered at Windsor Castle for their traditional Easter service on Sunday, the first of King Charles reign.

Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, in a walk from the castle to the nearby St George's Chapel.

Eugenie and Beatrice father Prince Andrew was also present.

Earlier, there were reports Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has fueled tension with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The Radar Online, citing a source, reported "Kate will not tolerate their cousins being all cozy with William one minute, then sneaking off with Meghan and Harry the next.”

