 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift hits 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

The singer has been breaking records left and right since the start of her career
The singer has been breaking records left and right since the start of her career

American artist Taylor Swift has crossed 85 million monthly listeners for the first time in her long career on Spotify. She also recently joined the ranks of the 100 most streamed albums on Spotify with her album Midnights.

The singer has been breaking records left and right since the start of her career, and her latest album Midnights is no different. She went on to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 by becoming the first-ever artist to take all top ten spots on the chart simultaneously.

The records were previously held by industry legends The Beatles, and Michael Jackson as well as American rapper Drake with his album Certified Lover Boy. She is currently in the middle of performing for her highly anticipated Eras tour which includes concepts from all of her albums so far.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles appears to be tensed during first Easter church outing without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles appears to be tensed during first Easter church outing without Queen Elizabeth

Lucasfilm president shares update on new 'Star Wars' movies

Lucasfilm president shares update on new 'Star Wars' movies
Harry, Meghan confusing ‘coronation with Coronation Street’: ‘This isn't a soap opera’ video

Harry, Meghan confusing ‘coronation with Coronation Street’: ‘This isn't a soap opera’
Ewan McGregor 'seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2

Ewan McGregor 'seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2
Georgina Rodriguez shares gorgeous photo dump from 'magical summer' of 2020

Georgina Rodriguez shares gorgeous photo dump from 'magical summer' of 2020
Blake Lively explains why she’s concerned with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s association

Blake Lively explains why she’s concerned with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s association
Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report

Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report
Chlöe Bailey shrugs off 'Swarm' criticism

Chlöe Bailey shrugs off 'Swarm' criticism
Nicolas Cage dives deeper to play Dracula

Nicolas Cage dives deeper to play Dracula
Jon Favreau addresses whether new 'Star Wars' movie will feature Grogu

Jon Favreau addresses whether new 'Star Wars' movie will feature Grogu
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3
Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up