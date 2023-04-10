Judy Gold says comedians are in really ‘precarious situation’: Here’s why

 
time Monday Apr 10 2023
Judy Gold has recently expressed her concern over the state of comedians.

In a new interview with Page Six, Judy revealed that she interviewed young comedians for her off-Broadway show Yes, I Can Say That! and said, “They told me that in order to get stage time in certain clubs, mostly in Brooklyn, they are not allowed to broach certain topics or use certain phrases.”

“And that scares me the most about the future of stand-up,” stated the comedian.

Reflecting on social media, Judy pointed out, “The world was a different place and the words have different meanings.”

“It’s like being in a bad relationship where someone’s constantly bringing up the s–t you did 10 years ago. But here we are. We are in a really precarious situation,” explained the 60-year-old.

The Daytime Emmy winner believed that comedians are “important for democracy because we do speak truth to power”.

We do engage with people and connect with people,” remarked the comedian.

Judy added, “And some comedy is just silly and funny but some comedy — you get a bonus — where it makes you think, or makes you see the world through someone else’s eyes.”

