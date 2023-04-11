Cardi B shares concerns regarding child predators after Dalai Lama’s video

Cardi B voiced her concerns regarding child predators in her recent tweet, following the shocking video of a spiritual leader went viral.

The rapper took to Twitter to share her concerns about pedophilia, especially as a mother of two young children.

"This world is full of predators," Cardi B wrote. "They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them."

In a response to a fan comment who revealed that her mother was so "protective" of her while she was growing up, but she’s "grateful" for that in hindsight, the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote, "Yeup….No sleep overs nothing !!!"

Although, Cardi B did not mention what exactly sparked her comments, her tweets come on heels of Dalai Lama’s apology.

The spiritual leader begged pardon for a unusual viral video in which he’s seen asking a young boy to "suck his tongue" during an event in India earlier this year.

In the video clip, the boy approached the 87-year-old and asked for a hug. The Dalai Lama then asks the boy to "kiss him on the lip", as he pulls the boy’s chin towards him with his lips puckered.

He then seems to tell the boy to "suck my tongue," sticking his tongue out and leaning toward the boy.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement read.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras."