'Succession' Brian Cox on keeping paparazzi away from major season 4 spoiler

Succession star Brian Cox revealed how he tricked paparazzi on set, to keep them from guessing a major twist of season 4, ahead of its release.

Cox, who plays the powerful and calculated matriarch in the Emmy-winning series, which is streaming on HBO Max, revealed that he came up with the idea of appearing on the set to avoid paparazzi getting curious about which character would be dead in the final season.

Spoiler: Logan's embraced his sudden and unceremonious death during episode 4, released on Sunday, while he was on a plane en route to Sweden to meet with GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson.

Despite of Logan's declining health since the show's premiere in 2018, his sudden death in the final season was a major shock to many.

In an interview with Deadline, Cox said that he showed up to the New York during the shoot of his funeral scene, to keep the major plot point from being spoiled.

"I did actually turn up for the funeral," Cox said.

"On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, so, just to throw people off the scent," the actor explained.

Cox said that the crew was short on time and couldn't shoot the planned scene, so he was notified about the scheduling change while heading uptown to the church to film, but decided to show up anyway to secure the secrecy of the show.

"I said, look, I'm coming in, because I know there's going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they're going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in," he recalled. "So, I said to my driver, I said, Joe, let's go, we're going."

Cox continued, "And as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right, and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan's at the funeral, what is he doing?"

Paparazzi did indeed spotted Cox arriving at the set for a funeral scene, back in January in photos shared by Daily Mail.

"If I hadn't done that, if I hadn't come, they would've gone, it's Logan's funeral," Cox said.

"And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn't even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film.".

Cox also told the outlet that he doesn't know who will be named Logan's successor, but he doubts that his kids, who have been shown to be largely inept and unqualified, will get the highly coveted position.

"My suspicion is that it won't be the kids," he said. "I think that they will get locked out."