Tuesday Apr 11 2023
‘Swifties’ insist claim Taylor Swift gave breakup hints in 'Lavender Haze' video

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

‘Swifties’ insist claim Taylor Swift gave breakup hints in 'Lavender Haze' video

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up a few weeks ago after six years of dating and the singer’s fans have claimed that the Midnights crooner had predicted her split in the music video of one of her hit tracks.

Swift’s fans, popularly known as Swifties, started searching for breakup hints in her past releases to find the Easter eggs of her breakup.

Many of them believe that the Grammy-winning singer, 33, dropped a major hint in the Lavender Haze music video.

One eagle-eyed fan spread the idea that Swift dropped a hint of her breakup in the song as at the 48th second of the song, she blows a match hinting at something “blowing up”.

Swift is renowned for dropping 'clues' known as Easter eggs in her musical announcements and songs for her fans.

In October 2022, when Swift released Lavender Haze she explained, "I happened on the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love."

"If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful."

Previously, Swifties believe the song was dedicated to her then-lover Alwyn. 

