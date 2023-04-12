 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Web Desk

'Renfield' performs strong at Rotten Tomatoes

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Renfield performs strong at Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage's Renfield is receiving glowing reviews as the film registered a strong rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Empire, Kim Newman reviewed the Dracula film, "It's a horror-comic orgy of gore, with any number of bad guys torn to pieces, but occasionally pauses for poignant moments about the life Renfield lost by submitting to his master and unusual spins on vampire lore."

Further, The Wrap's Kristen Lopez wrote, "Renfield is a great example of how Universal could resurrect its Dark Universe. Take tangential characters or questions audiences have wondered about and find a way to explore them."

"While it is no groundbreaking Dracula story, Renfield is a genuinely hilarious twist on the all-too-familiar vampire narrative. The R-rated comedy genre and Universal's monster sandbox have been begging for a new classic. This delivers across the board," says ComicBook's Liam Crowley.

In other news, makeup artist Christien Tinsley has spilled the beans on Cage's method of acting for Dracula.

During an interview with Variety, the makeup artist said they employed 3D printing to craft Dracula’s popular fangs.

“This was the first film that I know of where we used 3D printing to do all the dentures,” adding, “We jumped in headfirst with 3D printing. We would scan Nic’s teeth and digitally sculpt them.”

As the fake teeth were created, “We shaved Nic’s teeth down and the dentures were fitted so as not to impede on Nic’s speech and allow full freedom,” he added.

“Nic wanted to emote and annunciate properly, so it was important the veneers were thin.”

