Meghan Markle risks ‘cranking up the heat’ with Royals after coronation no-show

Meghan Markle’s decision to skip the coronation of King Charles may result in further straining the relationship between her, Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would be attending the historic event scheduled for May 6th while the Duchess of Sussex would stay in California with their kids.

Following the announcement, PR Expert Chad Teixeira said that the Suits alum is risking "pushing herself and Harry even further from the Royal Family" by not attending Charles’ big day.

Chad warned the Duchess that it could be the wrong move on her part as her absence could "crank up the heat" between the Sussexes and the Royals.

"Harry's solo appearance at the Coronation while Meghan's MIA might add fuel to the fire within the Royal Family,” the expert told The Mirror.

"As spilled in Harry's book, Spare, the duo has already weathered family squabbles,” he added.

"Meghan's choice to skip the Coronation could be seen as her pushing herself and Harry even further from the Royal Family, cranking up the heat between them.

The PR guru went on to claim that the public will have been "banking on a united Royal Family," but Meghan’s decision would leave them disappointed.

"Whether there's a solid reason behind this play or it shows Meghan's stance, one might reckon that they'd hit the pause button on their differences,” he said.

"However, only the Royal Family and the Royal Institution will know the full story behind Meghan's decision to stay away."

