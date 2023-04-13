Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker makes shocking revelation about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker was in awe of late Michael Johnson so much so that he once turned around a private jet from LA back to New York to get a glimpse of pop icon.



“I was in New York for two days waiting to meet MJ,” recalled Tucker in a new interview with GQ.

The Rush Hour star continued, “I took a private jet there. I said, well, I ain’t heard from him, I got to go.”

Sharing details about the incident, the Friday actor pointed out, “I took a private jet back to LA and as soon as I landed, I had a message: ‘Michael Jackson wants to meet you tomorrow morning.’”

“I was still on the plane. I went up to the captain and said, ‘I’ll pay you whatever you want to take me back to New York,’” stated the comedian.

Reflecting on the past meeting with Jackson, Tucker disclosed that he and singer became close friends and even pushed him to take on more projects in Hollywood.

“He used to always say, ‘Let’s make history,’” said the actor.

Tucker told outlet, “‘We want to see more of you, Chris! What are you doing?’”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tucker can be seen in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie Air.