Thursday Apr 13 2023
Ariana DeBose will serve as host of the 2023 Tony Awards

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Ariana DeBose has recently revealed that she will be returning as host of this year’s Tony Awards in New York.

According to E! News, Ariana said in a statement, “I was honoured to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back.”

The West Side Story actress continued, “So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen.”

“Here's to adding some uptown flavour to the magic of the Tony Awards!” she added.

The outlet reported that the nominees for the award show will announced on May 2.

The news came two months after she went viral for her opening number at the 2023 BAFTAs, where she celebrated women nominees.

In February, speaking on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Ariana stated, “That's what I wanted to do.”

“It's not like I was like, ‘Hey BAFTA, let me in!’ They actually called me, believe it or not. That was the assignment, like, 'Come celebrate women.' I was like, 'Absolutely!' And we did that, and it was fun,” she added.

