Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins

Nicholas Hoult has recently shared his views on Skins series, revealing that his younger years weren’t as dramatic as shown in the series.



During her appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast, Hoult compared his adolescence with his character in seasons one and two of the teen drama, which was known for its dark depictions of young people’s lives.

“My life was more Inbetweeners than Skins,” said the Warm Bodies star.

Hoult continued, “Watching that I was like, this I can relate to in many ways more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hoult confessed that he had never seen an episode of Skins mainly because he didn’t like to see himself on-screen.

“I've never watched it. Maybe at some point, I think it would be too painful for me to watch,” stated the actor.

Hoult added, “I don't enjoy watching myself. I feel like, I don't know, I shrink away from this. Maybe when I'm like 80? If I make it to 80...”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hoult will appear alongside Nicolas Cage in the horror-comedy movie, Renfield, which will release in cinemas on April 14.