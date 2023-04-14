 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Prince Harry comes to King Charles rescue

The British media and pro-monarchy royal commentators have come up with many theories on what led Meghan Markle to skip the coronation and let Harry attend the ceremony where his father is to be crowned on May 6.

A report claimed that Meghan Markle was upset about Archie and Lilibet's exclusion from the coronation procession.

Citing insiders, the report said that the signs were there for Meghan to skip the historic ceremony after she was entirely absent from her husband’s book tour.

Another report said that the couple also wanted to appear on the palace balcony after the coronation, a demand that was rejected.

Moreover, several experts claimed that the couple was obsessed with sitting arrangement at the ceremony.

A prominent royal commentator accused Meghan of throwing Harry to the wolves by sending him alone to the UK.

The British media and the experts did not consider the fact that it was King Charles who was desperate to invite Harry to the coronation.

According to the same media, the monarch has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend the coronation because the Prince of Wales was opposing the idea of inviting his younger brother.

He did not want the media to malign the royal family after what Harry said in his tell-all book 'Spare'.

While William thought Harry might steal the limelight, the King was of the view that the absence of the Duke of Sussex from the coronation would be more problematic than his presence.

Be deciding to attend the coronation, which takes place on the birthday of his son, and leaving his family in the US, Harry might have done a favour to his father.


More From Entertainment:

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation
Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family
Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?
Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins

Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins
King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023
Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation
Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek

Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek
Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles video

Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles
Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women

Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women
Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak video

Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak