time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘public-relations spin’ a ‘gallant effort’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s ability to pull a “a public-relations spin” on the King’s Coronation is a ‘gallant effort’.

Royal commentator Meghan Mccain issued these shocking claims.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and started by addressing Omid Scobie’s bid to rush to Meghan’s defense and say, “I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.”

In response to this Ms Mccian claimed, “Sure! I have to hand it to Harry and Meghan. This is a gallant effort at public-relations spin - invoking their child's birthday party.”

“But let's keep it real here. No one in their right mind believes Hollywood Meghan Markle is passing up a chance to peacock in front of the world to blow up balloons and serve cake in the backyard.”

“They couldn’t celebrate in the U.K.? Pssst… a preschooler has no idea what country he’s in. There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan.”

“Now, all of a sudden, she doesn't want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I'm sorry. I'm not buying it.”

