time Saturday Apr 15 2023
K-pop soloist Dawn opens up about his breakup with HyunA

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

K-pop soloist Dawn opened up about his breakup with his fiance HyunA and what their relationship is like now. For the video, he looked up his name on social media and other online communities to clarify certain reports.

After coming across a page which mentioned his breakup with HyunA, he commented: “Since we are probably the people in this world who understand each other best, no matter what decision we made then, we support each other. And it’s the same now.”

He was then asked why he liked the initial breakup post that she uploaded: “At that time, I really respected her decision and supported her.”

He further added: “To be honest, I feel the same [as before]. Whether I’ve broken up with HyunA, we date again or have whatever relationship now is not what’s important. Because I just love HyunA as a person, I think I will love HyunA even if we’re both on completely different paths in the future with other people.”

