Royals
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘lied’ about wanting to make amends

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded a ‘wayward bunch’ that have no interest in making any sort of amends.

Royal commentator Meghan Mccain issued these shocking claims.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and addresses the ‘wayward’ couple’s antics.

Mccain believes, “Harry was asked in January, while he was promoting his memoir that exposed embarrassing secrets about his father, stepmother and brother, if he was going to attend the coronation. ‘There's a lot that can happen between now and then,’ he said. ‘The ball is in their court’.”

“If that had been the truth - if these wayward two were really interested in healing the gaping wounds they've opened - then surely, they would have welcomed this olive-branch, both accepted the King's invitation, chosen to attend the day in full and be done with it. But they didn't.”

