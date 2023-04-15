 
Kathy Griffin opens up about being diagnosed with PTSD

Kathy Griffin reveals she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“This is going to sound, whatever, you can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD," Griffin said in a TikTok video.

The Pulp Fiction actress continued, “They call it an extreme case.”

“I have lots of tools, but it is extremely intense,” wrote the 62-year in the caption.

The Unborn star remarked, “I've never experienced anything like this in my life.”

While talking about her coping tips with depression and anxiety, The Cable Guy actress mentioned, “If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about five and a half years ago. You know, the cancer didn't help.”

Earlier in August 2021, Griffin opened up about being diagnosed with lung cancer. In the same year, she had half of her left lung removed and declared in December 2021 that she was cancer-free.

