Meghan Markle disrespecting a father that ‘walked her down the aisle’

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s Coronation snub isn’t just disrespectful for the King, but also for the father that walked her down the aisle.



Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these allegations.

Her revelations were shared during an episode for the To Di For Daily podcast.

According to a report by the Daily Star, the chat featured talking about the “incredible opportunity.”

In the eyes of Ms Schofield, “This is an incredible opportunity and historic event.”

Thus, “Meghan's absence is disrespectful to not only the man that walked her halfway down the aisle at her wedding but the new King.”

“I think she has permanently alienated herself from her in-laws and there is no going back.”