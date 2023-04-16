Blink-182 reunite to deliver an electrifying Coachella performance

The highly anticipated reunion set of pop-punk band Blink-182 finally came to pass at the Coachella music festival on Friday.

The band had announced its reunion with its original lineup and was added to the festival lineup at the last minute. Blink-182’s surprise appearance announcement was made by the vocalist and guitarist of the rock band, Tom DeLonge on Twitter just a day before the event.

"See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent," he wrote on Twitter.

The band entered to the 2001: A Space Odyssey theme and played hits like "Rock Show," "Feelin This," and "What's My Age Again," which got the exhilarated crowd singing and rocking along.

The band closed with a threepeat of "I Miss You" into "All the Small Things" into "Dammit," and Mark Hoppus captioned a photo of himself on stage with the soon-to-be-packed field behind him with "Chemo to Coachella," expressing his feelings about the experience.



The band's hour-long set was the first time they have performed together in almost a decade, as their reunion tour was postponed due to an injury sustained by Travis Barker. Drummer of the band, Barker injured his hand twice during rehearsals, leading him to require surgery.

The North American leg of their tour will start in May and run through July, with tickets available for purchase.

Formed in Poway, California in 1992, Blink-182 is an American rock band with a current lineup comprising of Mark Hoppus on bass/vocals, Tom DeLonge on guitar/vocals, and Travis Barker on drums. Their pop-punk sound combines catchy pop melodies with fast-paced punk rock, and though their style has evolved over the years, it remains a hallmark of their music.



