time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Harry Styles will not attend 2023 Met Gala, shocking reason revealed

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Harry Styles will not attend 2023 Met Gala, shocking reason revealed 

Harry Styles has been all over the headlines not just for his hit global tour, Love on Tour, but also for his promising new romantic relationships.

However, it has been reported that the As It Was crooner will not be attending the glitzy and glamorous 2023 Met Gala event as he is taking all the steps to avoid all of his exes.

Styles is currently dating Emily Ratajkowski after recently splitting from actress Olivia Wilde. He has been planning to avoid awkward run-ins with his exes.

A source told The Sun on Sunday, “Harry loves the Met Gala and expressing himself through fashion, especially after he co-chaired the event in 2019, but he is too busy.

“It’s a welcome relief as there would be so much buzz around him rubbing shoulders with Emily and all his exes.”

The sources further stated, “the whole event is like a goldfish bowl and every move is snapped on the red carpet. He’s happier focusing on his music and craft for now.”

The year’s Met Gala will be inspired by Karl Lagerfeld. The event will hit the floors on May 1st.

