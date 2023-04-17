 
Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

King Charles ready to ‘sheer heads’ off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are inching closer to their own demise as King Charles picks up the sheers for a bit of spare pruning.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes, “There is one very obvious thing that unites all of those affected by this title pruning…they are all spares or the children of spares.”

According to Express, “The obvious question here is, how much longer can the Spare and his wife hold onto theirs, especially in light of the coronation decision?”

This admission has followed a similar revelation that believes, "Meghan seems to be taking an abundantly crystal clear stance on what sort of relationship she wants to have with her husband’s family, i.e., pretty much none."

