 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles issued another stern warning: ‘Royal Family is on brink of collapse’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

King Charles issued another stern warning: ‘Royal Family is on brink of collapse’

Amid speculations and predictions that King Charles will abdicate, a fresh warning has been issued to the monarch days before his coronation next month.

King Charles, who will be officially crowned on May 6, has been warned that the British monarchy is on the brink of collapse amid reports of rift among the members of the Firm.

The stern warning has been issued in a shocking report recently.

According to Express UK, a study by an influential think tank warns, "the Royal Family as we know it is on the brink of collapse and risks abolishing itself by stealth."

The publication further says the royal family is in danger if the members of the Firm spend less time engaging with the people.

It further said if junior royals do not do more to support King Charles, the monarchy could easily ‘collapse’.

The warning was issued amid reports of tension between Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton.

Moreover, estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly also have no plans to reconcile as the former confirmed attending King Charles coronation in May.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no respect’ in their bones video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no respect’ in their bones
King Charles coronation: British armed forces disclose plans video

King Charles coronation: British armed forces disclose plans

Kate Middleton asked to stop 'Kardashianisation' of Wales

Kate Middleton asked to stop 'Kardashianisation' of Wales

King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

After joining Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Jacinda Ardern refuses to share secret messages with Harry

After joining Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Jacinda Ardern refuses to share secret messages with Harry

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William? video

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William?
Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘positive talks’ for Coronation attendance video

Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘positive talks’ for Coronation attendance
Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance? video

Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance?
Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply video

Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply
Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’ video

Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’