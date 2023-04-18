King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the Coronation of his father, King Charles, next month.

While the Duke of Sussex may be appearing at the historic event and the King reportedly being happy over son’s decision, there doesn’t seem to be signs of a thawing relations between the father and son.

Moreover, royal experts seem to believe that Charles would be more occupied with the ceremony than to spare his mind to reconciliation with his younger son.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday, April 17th, 2023, royal expert Russell Myers addressed rumours that King Charles III and his estranged second son, the Duke of Sussex, would spend some time clearing the air following their strained relationship, via Daily Express.

The royal correspondent stated the King “has more important things on his plate” than to schedule a big conversation with Prince Harry.

Responding to whether there would be a scope for reunion between the father and son, Myers clarified that the monarch “loves both of his sons” but he would have more pressing matters at hand.

“The family haven’t really got the time to get involved in this, but I think it’s quite telling that the King had a conversation with him,” the royal editor explained. “He wants him to be there, he’s still his son, he still loves both his sons.”

He pointed out, “That was always the mood from the palace that he still loves both of his sons equally. And if this is a chance for reconciliation... I’m not sure.”

Prince Harry will reportedly be making a fairly quick trip to the coronation which also doesn’t leave much room.

“We won’t see him at the balcony, we won’t see him at the procession, much like Andrew,” Myers said, not before adding, “And I don’t like putting them both in the same category.”