 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

The Jonas Brothers upset neighbors as they film ‘Waffle House’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

The Jonas Brothers upset neighbors as they film ‘Waffle House’
The Jonas Brothers upset neighbors as they film ‘Waffle House’

The Jonas Brothers took the streets of central London by storm while filming the music video of their latest single Waffle House.

The sibling trio, comprising of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas received noise complaints in the nieghbourhood as they recorded the music video late at night.

Nick, 30, Joe, 33, and Kevin, 35, made a blast during the early hours of Monday morning, as the trio took their respective spots inside or around classic cars on the location.

The Jonas Brothers upset neighbors as they film ‘Waffle House’

The shoot was halted for a brief period as the council complained against them for continuing to film after a 2am curfew in Islington.

The Waffle House is from Jonas Brother's upcoming sixth studio album, titled The Album, which is set to be released on May 12, 2023.

While filming the video, Kevin was spotted in a unique mustard yellow colour car while Joe looked out the window.

Nick, on the other hand, was clicked looking downwards onto the set from a building window.

The Jonas Brothers announced The Album as they received their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop artist Kang Daniel’s agency gives update on legal case

K-pop artist Kang Daniel’s agency gives update on legal case
K-pop group Le Sserafim release tracklist for new album

K-pop group Le Sserafim release tracklist for new album
K-pop group G-Idle announces date for May comeback

K-pop group G-Idle announces date for May comeback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see Royal family as 'some kind of giant ATM'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see Royal family as 'some kind of giant ATM'
J-Hope from BTS shows off his buzzcut for military enlistment

J-Hope from BTS shows off his buzzcut for military enlistment
Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation video

Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be
Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood

Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood
'The Boogeyman' re-edited for being 'too scary'

'The Boogeyman' re-edited for being 'too scary'
BTS’ Jungkook donates one billion won to children’s hospital

BTS’ Jungkook donates one billion won to children’s hospital
Jennifer Lopez oozes glamor as she promotes her Netflix film ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez oozes glamor as she promotes her Netflix film ‘The Mother’
Parker Posey from ‘Scream 3’ claims she’d like to return to the franchise

Parker Posey from ‘Scream 3’ claims she’d like to return to the franchise