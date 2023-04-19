 
Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough bond with Lisa Marie’s twins

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have maintained a close relationship with Lisa Marie Presley’s twins, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

“Riley and Priscilla have relationships with the twins,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Riley comes over to pick up the girls for the day and Priscilla also spends time with them.”

Riley and Priscilla are currently embroiled in a legal battle over late Lisa Marie’s Graceland estate. Amid the ongoing lawsuit, Lisa Marie’s ex Michael Lockwood was given full custody of the 14-year-old twins so he could represent them in the trust battle.

According to the insider, Lockwood “wants” his daughters to have their older sister, 33, and grandmother, 77, in their lives.

“They’re family. Riley loves her sisters and Priscilla loves her grandchildren,” the source explained.

“Michael hopes their relationships continue to grow and the guardianship situation doesn’t cause a rift as the trust case continues.”

Lisa Marie, the only child of late Elvis Presley and Priscilla, was married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. They welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin in 1989 and 1992, respectively. Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Lisa Marie was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. She later tied the knot with Lockwood, 61, in 2006 and gave birth to Harper and Finley two years later. The former couple parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2021.

