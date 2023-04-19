Prince Edward reviews plans for King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward reviewed plans for King Charles coronation weekend and attended a Coronation Big Lunch at Westminster Abbey.



The Big Lunch was hosted by the Dean of Westminster, and brought together faith leaders to share friendship and food.

Held in the Cloisters at Westminster Abbey, the Duke of Edinburgh was also joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury and Dame Prue Leith for the special pre-Coronation event.

He arrived at the event with a spinach, broad bean and tarragon quiche that had been baked in the Buckingham Palace kitchen.

The quiche is a recipe recommended by King Charles and Camilla for sharing tables at Coronation Big Lunches across the UK on the weekend.

The Prince had the chance to meet and find out more about what is being planned and how people from different faiths and backgrounds will be coming together.

Guests were treated to delicious food from the Coronation celebration sharing table including the Coronation quiche and a specially designed Coronation Menu from the Abbey.

The Big Lunch was an idea started by the Eden Project in 2009, made possible by The National Lottery that has been supported by patron the Queen Consort since 2013.

The Coronation Big Lunch will form a central part of the celebrations for the King and the Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between 6-8 May.