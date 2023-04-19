 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut
Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut

Chris Evans recounted helping Jimmy Fallon to land his debut in 1998's Spin City.

Appearing on Fallon's talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his upcoming Apple TV+ film Ghosted.

During the interview, the host gave his gratitude to Sexist Man Alive for his first acting role.

The 42-year-old said that is "where I interned in the casting office around the same time," adding: "Did I give you your first job?"

Fallon responded, "I feel like I owe my whole career to you. I remember I was nervous. I went in. I read for this role as a photographer number one or something. And I walked in and I didn't do anything that special so I'm like, 'I'm not gonna get this.'"

The 48-year-old later added, pointing to Evans: "You did it."

Further, the Marvel star shed light on working in the casting office for Spin City.

"It was the summer of my junior, going into senior year. I knew I wanted to act, so I moved to the city. I got a job interning at a casting office just to meet agents," Evans remembered.

"It's a humbling experience, though. You come into your job on a Monday after an audition goes out... So you show up at your desk. You got a stack of envelopes from all these agents in town. And your boss comes in, and I don't want to get anybody in trouble... My old boss would pluck out two or three envelopes and I threw the rest in the trash. She just chucked them. And you were just like, 'Wow. This industry is brutal.'"

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’
'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine

'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine
Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’

Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’
Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case

Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case
Kanye West new doc represents 'world-class journalism'

Kanye West new doc represents 'world-class journalism'
Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus

Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus
Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Bella Hadid shares she's six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol

Bella Hadid shares she's six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol

Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough bond with Lisa Marie’s twins video

Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough bond with Lisa Marie’s twins
Khloe Kardashian pens emotional birthday tribute for Kourtney: 'You're irreplaceable'

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional birthday tribute for Kourtney: 'You're irreplaceable'