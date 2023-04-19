 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style 

John Wick director Chad Stahelski opened up about Donnie Yen's fighting style in the film.

During an interview with RogerEbert.com, the filmmaker said boxer Sugar Ray Leonard inspires the Ip Man star's fistic moves.

"He's a huge Sugar Ray Leonard fan; he's put that in 'Flashpoint,' and he's put that in a lot of his films. Funny thing, I had lunch with Donnie yesterday. We brought that up a lot. A lot of his hometown audiences don't really know who Sugar Ray Leonard was in China, so they don't get that cool reference."

Stahelski said Yen also added Leonard's signature on Ip Man punch in the movie.

"[Yen] said, 'Hey man, I'm going to do an Ip Man, I'm gonna do a straight blast and speed punch,' and then Donnie started laughing. 'I don't know why, I just feel like I need to do this.' So I'm like, 'All right, do it, let's shoot it, let's see if we like it.' And he shoots it, and everybody behind the camera starts laughing. He's so****** fast."

More From Entertainment:

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon
Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'

Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'
'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews
Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids

Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids
Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high

Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high
Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage

Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage
Travis Barker leaves Kourtney Kardashian ‘crying’ on 44th birthday

Travis Barker leaves Kourtney Kardashian ‘crying’ on 44th birthday
Prince Harry's problem 'can't be dodged': 'Like applying a band aide to a bullet wound' video

Prince Harry's problem 'can't be dodged': 'Like applying a band aide to a bullet wound'
Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’
'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine

'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine
Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’

Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’
Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case

Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case